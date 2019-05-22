EREMA receives World Star Packaging Award for Recycling Innovation

The world’s first XTREME Renew Flakes to Preform System, which directly produces new, food-grade 100 per cent rPET preforms from recycled PET flakes in a single process step, was recently presented with a World Star Packaging Award in Prague.

EREMA, SIPA, Kyoei Industry, and Suntory, the four companies involved in developing the system, received the award for this unique example of a closed plastic loop.

The World Star Packaging Award recognises outstanding packaging solutions from around the world that set international standards for the packaging industry thanks to the design or the way they are manufactured.

The joint development of the process was initiated on 2014 by Kyoei Industry and Suntory, and the award-winning process is based on the combination of EREMA’s proven VACUREMA bottle to bottle technology which has been enhanced for this application with SIPA’s XTREME Renew Preform Production System.

Christoph Woess, Business Development Manager for Bottle Applications at EREMA, said: “If the quality of the washed flakes is right, the inline preforms don’t need to shy away from being compared to injection-moulded virgin products.”

“Our cooperation shows that combining the expertise of plastics recycling companies, machine manufacturers and brands makes a functioning circular economy possible.”