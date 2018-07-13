Eriez Magnetics Europe celebrates 50 years of manufacturing

Eriez Magnetics Europe, mark its 50th anniversary this year.

Eriez Europe was established when Bob Merwin, CEO of Eriez Manufacturing Co. in Erie, USA recognised the opportunity for a European manufacturing headquarters.

Eriez Europe has grown in technological innovations, productivity and expanded its manufacturing facilities, now employing over 120 staff, serving over 80 markets including mining, recycling, food and mineral processing industries.

In its European Headquarters in Caerphilly, South Wales, UK, the company designs, develops and manufactures magnetic separation, metal detection, fluid filtration and vibratory equipment.

Over the last fifty years, Eriez Europe says it has secured key strategic acquisitions that have expanded the company’s product offering, including the purchase of metal detectionspecialists Pulse Technology, manufacturers of sampling systems, Prisecter International, former competitors Boxmag Rapid and fluid filtration and recycling equipment specialists Centriforce.

John Curwen, Managing Director, said: “Eriez Europe has demonstrated remarkable growth since 1968 and we are immensely proud of what has been achieved. The root of our achievements stems from Eriez Europe’s employees and their dedication to selling, designing and manufacturing high quality equipment as well as our loyal customer base.”