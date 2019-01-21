Eriez sees record sales of Eddy Current Separators in 2018

Eriez Magnetics has seen a record-breaking year of sales in 2018, with over 40 Eddy Current Separators sold into the European market, providing recycling companies with optimal recovery of valuable non-ferrous metals from all waste types.

Eriez was the first company to patent both permanent magnetic and electromagnetic Eddy Current Separators, in 1969, and the design has been refined through extensive research, development, and material testing.

As a result, Eriez has developed a comprehensive line of non-ferrous metal separators in different configurations and size ranges to fulfil the diverse requirements of the industry.

The very first machines developed were the HD and LC models, designed for the separation of aluminium can and marked the beginning of the evolution of Eriez Eddy Current Separators.

The following generations, the ST and LT units, saw a deeper field design of the LT model enabling increased performance when processing larger particle size, while the ST model was designed for smaller non-ferrous metals and PET waste.

Today the RevX-E ST22 ECS unit offers unprecedented recovery of non-ferrous metals and continues to be at the forefront of the industry.

Due to increasing sales of ECS unites, a new extension to Eriez’s European manufacturing facility was completed in autumn of 2018, and the investment of the new facility is set to increase the production capacity of ECS rotors by a third.