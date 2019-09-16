Escalating role of expanded polystyrene in construction sector has heightened its overall growth, finds Fact.MR

According to a recently published report, global value sales of expanded polystyrene reached over $15 billion in 2019, and are poised to record a significant growth throughout 2019.

The report says that East Asia will hold its dominance in the expanded polystyrene market, underlined by the persistent demand from end-use industries in the region.

The rising usage in several different applications across end use industries will boost the demand for expanded polystyrene to provide a sustainable growth rate to the global expanded polystyrene market.

In 2018, East Asia accounted for over 40 per cent value sales of the expanded polystyrene market, and several schemes and government projects for urbanisation in India has given a boost to the construction industry in the region.

Among other regions, Europe is expected to gain a significant market share in terms of both value and volume, owing to the presence of well-developed industries.

South Asia and Oceania are likely to witness strong growth as compared to other developed and developing regions.