Essentra Components integrates Teamcenter software with its external systems and data sources

Essentra Components has selected to use Teamcenter product cost management, reducing quote preparation time by 80 percent.

Siemens PLM Software solution enables Essentra Components to compare quotes and save up to 10 percent in costs.

By using Teamcenter product cost management, the company can use customer-supplied 3D computer-aided design (CAD) data to calculate component and tool costs.

A connection to the existing business planning and control system (BPCS), an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, facilitates the automatic import and update of master data and the bill-of-materials (BOM) can be loaded from the BPCS.

The calculations in Teamcenter are based on a various benchmark data, such as global labour costs, materials, machinery and manufacturing processes, as well as an integrated cycle time calculator that leads to improved cost transparency in the early stages.

With Teamcenter Tool Costing, the cost breakdown templates can be easily imported by the purchaser and then immediately compared with their own shadow-cost calculation.

Using Teamcenter, all stakeholders make calculations based on the same method, standards and data that are defined across the organisation.

The use of a bottom-up cost approach allows for an accurate cost comparison between sites.

“Quote generation is done today within one hour, as opposed to five hours before we had Teamcenter product cost management, so we save 80 percent of our time,” said Derek Bean Manager, Divisional Engineering Solutions Essentra Components

“Today we have the ability to provide a detailed view of component costs within 24 hours and tools within 72 hours.”

The company says to further increase the benefit for the entire company, a global rollout of Teamcenter product cost management is planned for locations in Australia, the United States, Brazil, China, Malaysia and Turkey.