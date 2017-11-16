Essex moulder celebrates thirty years trading

An emphasis on service and quality, not price and profit, has created a very successful manufacturing business in Essex. In October 2017, Essex Injection Mouldings celebrated its 30th anniversary.

It has grown to become one of the largest injection moulding firms in Essex employing 25 people but the three decades in business have not always been easy.

When husband and wife team, Maureen and Ed Edwards, started their Southend-based business in 1987, Ed handled the clients and the day-to-day engineering work whilst Maureen, a part-time banker, over-saw the finances in her spare time. With great tenacity, sheer hard graft and help from their accountants, Goldwyns, they’ve built it into a firm which last year saw a turnover of £1.7 million.

× Expand Essex Injection Mouldings Ltd Essex Injection Moulding

Maureen said: “We're proud of what we have achieved through hard work, the support of our staff and the good advice from experts like Arthur Millman of Goldwyns”.

The firm is unusual in that it offers a “one stop shop” service to take products from concept to finished product and, because everything is made in Essex, there are no delays with shipments, an aspect clients appreciate.

They offer a wide range of services from mould trial and short runs to high volume production, using a large variety of materials. This makes the firm much admired by clients who are in ‘precision’ businesses – medical equipment, electrical parts, aviation, automotive components, pest control and environmental equipment..

Ed left school at 15 to become an apprentice pressed toolmaker and went on to work for Matchbox Toys before setting up Essex Injection Mouldings.

Maureen attributes part of their success directly to the advice given by Arthur Millman of Goldwyns. “The biggest help was when he advised us on buying our second unit. Arthur was the one who enabled us to widen our customer premises and expand our customer base. As a result, having taken on 10 people, we took on another 6. The business changed significantly and for the better.”

They now operate out of four interconnecting buildings, three of which they own. A move into a single building was discussed but, says Maureen: “I prefer the flexibility this gives us. If business falls away, we can always downsize.”

The cautious approach applies to equipment too. If someone suggests buying a replacement that wasn’t part of the planned programme, Maureen asks if the existing kit can be repaired and whether there is the guarantee of business to make buying new equipment worthwhile."

Running the company has always been based on an ethos of integrity and excellence. ”We have a close relationship with our customers. Only in two instances have we had any serious bad debts. We don’t think that’s bad”.