ESTC welcomes EU and UEFA statements in microplastics debate

The EMEA Synthetic Turf Council (ESTC) says it is pleased to have noted the statements made by the EU and the European Football Association (UEFA) to clarify the position of synthetic turf in the current debate about microplastics.

An official statement released by the EU said: “The European Commission does not plan to ban artificial turf pitches and does not work on such a proposal. The Commission’s plastic strategy is looking at ways to reduce the amount of environmentally harmful microplastics in our environment.”

“In this context, among other things, the ECHA is currently conducting a public consultation on the possible effects of a possible restrictions on the use of microplastic granules, which is used, among other things, as filling material for artificial turf.”

The EU statement follows that of a UEFA official issued to the German Press Agency, saying: “There is currently insufficient evidence of the dangers of these substances to the environment. The existing alternatives lead to high costs and are neither feasible nor sustainable.”

ESTC Director General Stefan Diderich said: “The public concern and debate about the environment are understandable, but the way arguments have been wrongfully linked to synthetic turf doesn’t serve any purpose. It is good to see that the European Commission is arresting this situation.”