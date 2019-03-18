Ettlinger will exhibit its ERF melt filter range at the Plastics Recycling Show Europe 2019

Ettlinger will be presenting its ERF melt filter range of high-performance filtration solutions capable of handling even high degrees of contamination at the Plastics Recycling Show Europe 2019.

The range has been specially designed for processing polyolefins and polystyrenes, TPE and TPU with levels of contamination of up to 18 per cent.

Typical applications include reprocessing post-consumer plastics scrap such as LDPE packaging films, HDPE bottle flakes, PS-aluminum composites. For example from yogurt pots or cream chargers, automotive recycling and the recycling of refrigerator and electronics scrap.

The filters are available in three sizes with throughputs of up to 6,000 kg/h.

The ERF350, with a maximum throughput of 3800 kg/h, attracts most customer attention, says Ettlinger.

The company also manufactures the ECO series melt filters which are specifically designed for low viscosity materials such as PET and PA with degrees of contamination of up to 1.5 per cent.