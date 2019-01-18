EU Commission clears BASF’s acquisition of Solvay’s polyamide business

The EU Commission has granted conditional clearance for BASF to acquire Solvay’s polyamide business in an important milestone for the transaction.

Closing is expected in the second half of 2019 after all remaining closing conditions have been fulfilled, including the sale of a remedy package to a third party.

During the approval process BASF made commitments to address the competition concerns of the EU Commission.

They require divesting parts of the original transaction scope to a third-party buyer, namely manufacturing assets and innovation capabilities of Solvay’s polyamide business in Europe.

BASF will achieve key strategic objectives from the acquisition and strengthen its polyamide 6.6 business significantly.

The acquisition will compliment BASF’s engineering portfolio, enhance the access to key growth markets in Asia and South America, as well as strengthening the value chain through backwards integration into key raw materials such as ADN.