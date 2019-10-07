EU plastics projects join forces to boost circular economy in Europe

Twenty innovation projects have joined forces to boost EU efforts towards a circular economy for plastics.

The Plastics Circularity Multiplier group will communicate to policy makers, the public, and industry on a range of EU-funded innovations that aim to bring plastic materials into the circular economy of the future and create new business opportunities and jobs in Europe.

The newly formed group will pool resources and expertise to multiply key messages from the ecosystem of projects that receive finding from the EU’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme.

More than 300 projects dealing with plastics in a circular economy have been supported by the FP7 and Horizon 2020 programmes, part of the EU’s more global push to invest in circular economy solutions to achieve the goals of the 2018 EU Plastics Strategy.

Alexandre Dangis, from DEMETO, the leading group in the project, said: “The investment that the EU is making in the circular economy is on such a scale that it’s vital to communicate what that means for the environment, citizens, businesses, and cities across the continent.”

“With the initial participation of 19 projects, the Plastics Circularity Multiplier will look to boost our impact, but also identify the regulatory barriers to be overcome and the investment needed if we are to put in place a truly circular economy for plastics in the EU.”