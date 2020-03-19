EUBP raises concerns over EASAC report on biobased and biodegradable plastics

European Bioplastics has said that statements in the ‘Packaging plastic in the circular economy’ report by the European Academies’ Science Advisory Council lead to some questionable recommendations to EU institutions and citizens.

EUBP says that the report mainly raises emotional and not science-based arguments while being critical about bioplastics, and gives the idea that biodegradability and durability are properties that cannot coexist.

François de Bie, Chairman of EUBP, said: “If we wanted to condense that gist of the report we could say that EASAC discourages all the innovations that appear in the industrial sectors currently dominated by fossil-based plastics.”

“The European Green Deal itself underlines that fossil subsidies are to be challenged and alternative resources shall be considered. In the material sector there is a need to change to low emissions and renewable, bio-based carbon materials. Bio-based plastics respond to this need and are already available in the market.”

“To the best of our knowledge, none of the expressed criticism that biodegradability will increase litter is back up with any actual evidence. This much-cited UNEP report is such a case in point.”

“The report constitutes a missed opportunity for a meaningful evaluation of the role of bio-based as well as biodegradable and compostable plastics in a sustainable circular economy.”

“It is liable to dash any hopes that the European Commission will rely on more in-depth scientific reports when drafting its policy framework for bio-based and biodegradable and compostable plastics.”

“Against this background, we kindly invite all policymakers and other stakeholders to re-discuss the findings of this reports with us.”