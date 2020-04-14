EuPC advocates for a postponement of the Single-Use Plastics Directive implementation in view of the coronavirus pandemic

EuPC has written an open letter to the European Commission, asking for a postponement of the introduction of the Single-Use Plastics Directive.

The letter, signed by Alexandre Dangis and Renato Zelcher, said: “We would like to draw the attention to the benefits of plastic products and in particular single-use applications during the difficult times we are experiencing at this moment in history.”

“Since the beginning, the Single-Use Plastics Directive 2019/904 has proven to be a difficult piece of legislation to follow and implement both at commercial level and at national level by Member States.”

“Today and tomorrow we are and will be in a completely different world where hygiene and consumer health will be the number one priority for all of us so it is time to reflect on adjusting strategies for Europe and the world in particular related to the use of plastics.”

“The term single-use plastics is completely wrong and not justified. To reduce littering an anti-litter regulation will be needed to impact both consumers and force industry in circularity thinking and keep going in this direction."

“The bashing on plastics followed by many politicians is now backfiring and it’s time to work together to rebuild the economy and safeguard consumer health whilst driving the circularity of the plastics industry.”

“EuPC is asking you to inform all Member States of the postponement of the deadline for the implementation of the SUP Directive for at least an additional year at national level and to lift all bans on some of the single-use plastics items.”

“Industry will continue to work on the circularity aspects with all value chains and maintain the objectives to reach ten million tonnes of use of recycled materials between 2025 and 2030.”

“For this, support will also be needed from the EU Commission by clearly accepting both mechanical and chemical recycling as complementary technologies to the common objectives in the CPA.”

“The implementation postponement will give all EU Member States more time to focus on more urgent measures in the fight against coronavirus by distributing single-use plastic in emergency situations, whilst the industry will have the possibility to continue to produce all those plastic products and others that are needed and will be needed in the future.”