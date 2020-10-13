EuPC and Circularise Plastics collaborate to further develop the digital platform to monitor the rate of the plastics recycling activities in Europe

EuPC, the European Plastics Converters Association, partnered with the Circularise Plastics Group, currently composed of its members Covestro, Domo Chemicals and Circularise, to cooperate in the development of the tool to monitor the use of recycled plastics by converters in Europe.

The European Commission has launched a pledge to increase the use of recycled content to 10 million tons by 2025, in the context of the EU Plastics Strategy.

To address this, Circularise Plastics Group launched an “Open Standard for Sustainability and Transparency” based on blockchain technology & Zero-knowledge Proofs. While EuPC set up a tool to collect the use of recyclates by converters, against their production.

The tool is called MORE, Monitoring Recyclates for Europe. MORE is meant to ensure that faithful and consistent collection, through a common approach, on the use of recyclates is achieved by converters that will feed the surveys contained in MORE. The volumes reported in MORE are steadily growing every month and new plastic converting companies will join the system in the years to come.

EuPC, Circularise, Covestro and Domo Chemicals aim to bring together stakeholders that can contribute to the development of the MORE and Circularise platforms.

EuPC Managing Director Alexandre Dangis, said: “With the rise of new technologies, such as blockchain, we look to incorporate them in our monitoring system to ensure that the MORE platform is future-proof. Circularise has the technology and vision that aligns with ours and we look forward to cooperating on the development of the recyclates monitoring system.”

Thomas Nuyts, Director of Global Product Management at Domo Chemicals, explained: “Increased recycling starts with the correct monitoring and reporting practices. We believe that the Open Standard for Sustainability and Transparency can enable that and help the plastics industry transition towards a more circular economy.”