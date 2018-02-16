EuPC and Unionplast present "A Circular Future with Plastics"

On the 24th and 25th May 2018, representatives of the European plastics converting industry will gather in Milan to witness the commitment of the sector to the pillars identified by the European Strategy for Plastics in a Circular Economy.

Excelsior Hotel Gallia, Milan Venue of the conference: Excelsior Hotel Gallia, Milan

Over two days of conferences, workshops and debates, the Italian association of plastics converters, Unionplast and the European association of plastics converters, EuPC will bring together over 250 plastics converters from around Europe.

The plastics industry employs more than 1.6 million people in 50,000 businesses and EuPC say this event will be one of the most strategic and important moments of 2018 for the European plastics converting industry.

Alexandre Dangis, EuPC Managing Director, said: "The challenges towards 2030 will be many and to face them we need the commitment of the entire value chain, including converters, polymer producers, recyclers, brand owners and also consumers.”

Discussion topics will include the growing importance of waste prevention, reuse and recycling in the light of the latest guidelines and in the voluntary commitments of the plastics industry, with the central theme being a circular future with plastics.

The presence of the European Commissioner for Growth Elżbieta Bieńkowska will be the highlight of the Conference, shaping the plastic strategy, says EuPC.

Angelo Bonsignori, General Director of Federazione Gomma Plastica, explained: "The new challenges of the European Strategy for Plastics in a Circular Economy require a joint commitment to achieve common goals. We need to work together to implement the principles of the circular economy such as eco-design along the whole value chain. We also need to raise awareness of the citizens’ role in reducing waste and improving recycling. The challenge affects all companies, from family owned companies to large international ones, and is one of the key elements of the development prospects of our sector. The presence of entrepreneurs and managers in this event is therefore of fundamental importance."

The event will take place at the Gallia Hotel in Milan On the 24th and 25th May 2018.