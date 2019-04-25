EuPC launches MORE digital platform for plastics converting industry in Europe

EuPC has launched MORE (Monitoring Recyclates for Europe), a single, unified digital platform to monitor the uptake of recycled polymers into products.

The new IT platform was developed by EuPC in cooperation with its members, and in support to the European Commission’s EU Plastics Strategy.

The objective of MORE is to monitor and register the plastics converting industry’s effort to reach the EU target of ten million tonnes of recycled polymers used annually between 2025 and 2030.

During February and March 2019, the platform was successfully tested by a selected number of companies in Europe and after the final tune up and adjustments, it is now available in Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands, covering close to half of the recycled polymers used in Europe.

Additional EU countries will follow in May and June to cover the entire EU by summer 2019.

Alexandre Dangis, EuPC Managing Director, said: “After eight months of hard work and convincing the industry of the benefits of this tool, we are delighted to present this new digital platform in our plastic converting community in Europe.”

“Now, our industry has the opportunity to showcase its effort towards a circular plastics economy and by more transparent on the volumes of recycled polymers they use in converting infrastructures.”

“With this new European platform, we will also be able to monitor the evolution of the recycled polymers’ performance in order to use potentially more recycled material in our applications.”