EuPC releases results of third study on recycled polymers

EuPC has published the first results of its third survey on the use of recycled polymers by plastics converting companies in Europe.

In the survey that was conducted from September to December 2019 by Polymer Comply Europe on behalf of EuPC, an increase in the performances of all reviewed recycled polymers can be seen compared to 2018 and 2017.

At the same time, the participating companies stated that the quantitative supply situation for eight of the ten reviewed recycled polymers has become worse, with only PS and PET showing a positive evaluation in both fields.

Despite an increase in performance compared to previous years, the first results of the study indicate that the main barriers to a larger use of recycled polymers stays the same.

The insufficient reproducibility of properties from lot to lot, and visual aspect of products made from recycled polymers are problems for plastics converters serving the market specifications of customers and brands.