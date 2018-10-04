Eurocell rebrands its Midlands-based recycling operation

Eurocell, manufacturer, distributor and recycler of PVC-U window, door, conservatory and roofline systems has rebranded its Midlands-based recycling operation from Merritt Plastics to Eurocell Recycle.

The company says the rebrand comes as it sets out to top the one million end-of-life frames it stopped from entering landfill in 2017 this year.

In 2009 Eurocell acquired the Merritt Plastics recycling plant and has since invested over £6 million in upgrading the facility.

Since the acquisition the company says it has made it the largest of its kind in the UK, taking the total investment in its recycling facilities to £10 million over the past decade.

The plant, which is based in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, employs 110 people and has contributed to the 61,500 tonnes of end-of-life PVC-U Eurocell has prevented from ending up in landfill over the last 10 years.

"Improving sustainability, both at Eurocell and within the industry as a whole, has been a key objective for us and our dedicated recycling plant has allowed us to make a real impact,” said Chris Coxon, Head of Marketing at Eurocell.

“The time has come to bring it under the Eurocell name and the rebrand allows us to raise awareness and expand further, venturing into different locations, whilst remaining consistent with our brand and messaging throughout.”