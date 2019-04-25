EUROMAP and MaxiQuim evaluates future for Brazilian market for plastics machinery

EUROMAP has collaborated with MaxiQuim, a Brazilian consulting company for the chemical industry, to analyse the current machine installations in Brazil, as well as evaluating the prospects for the future.

Brazil is Europe’s most important trading partner in Latin America, with the export of plastics and rubber machinery from the EU to Brazil amounting to €169 million in 2018.

MaxiQuim analysed the Brazilian packaging industry by interviewing 75 companies producing consumption and industrial packages.

The market is dominated by smaller companies with up to 100 employees and a capacity below 5000 ktonnes of processed material per year.

With an average age of the machines being ten years, the situation in Brazil is similar to Europe.

The economic recession in recent years has affected investments and the machine utilisation rate is relatively low.

However, 40 per cent of the companies plan investments in the next five years, with some planning to invest more than a million Euros.