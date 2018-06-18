EUROMAP celebrate the next record year

At the general assembly on 15th June 2018 in Linz, the representatives of the member firms of EUROMAP appointed a new Presidency and General Secretary for the period 2018 to 2021.

This included, Luciano Anceschi, Tria, Cologno Monzese as President, Michael Baumeister, Brückner Maschinenbau, Siegsdorf as Vice President and Thorsten Kühmann, VDMA, Frankfurt Secretary General.

At the general assembly in Linz, they also looked to celebrate the future year.

Since 2009, the production of European plastics and rubber machinery manufacturers has risen to an estimated €15.3 billion (approximately £13.4 billion), an increase of 99 per cent within the last eight years.

In 2017, EUROMAP’s production saw an average increase of seven per cent and EUROMAP expects a growth rate of two per cent for European plastics and rubber machinery manufacturers, due to its full order books.

However, the company says the unusually long boom phase does have its drawbacks.

The delivery times of machine manufacturers and suppliers are high, as some companies have trouble finding appropriate skilled workers, therefore a slow-down of the economic growth is becoming likely.

Luciano Anceschi, newly elected EUROMAP President, said: “The close collaboration on a European level is extremely important for the manufacturers of plastics and rubber machinery when it comes to central topics like Industry 4.0 or Circular Economy.”