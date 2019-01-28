Euromap releases Euromap 82.1 for temperature control devices

Frankfurt-based Euromap has released the finished specification of its OPC UA based interface for temperature controlled devices.

The functional scope of the interface includes general information about the temperature control device, status information and process data.

The standardised interface considerably simplifies the manufacturer-independent interaction of the devices in a production cell.

Settings can be made directly from the injection moulding machine and relevant quality data can be viewed there.

At the same time, work is continuing on other interfaces for plastics and rubber machines.

Release candidates have already been published for hot runner devices and dosing systems for liquid silicone as well as for extrusion.