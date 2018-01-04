Europac 3D expands in Cheshire with move to larger offices

Europac 3D, a 3D printing, scanning and inspection business, has moved to larger offices and expanded its team of specialists to handle increased demand for 3D printing services.

Its new offices were opened by Crewe and Nantwich MP, Laura Smith on December 15th 2017.

The move comes after Europac 3D was named as one of HP’s Channel partners in the UK, granting the company responsibility for sales and servicing of all HP’s 3D printing systems and accessories in the UK.

Laura Smith, Crewe and Nantwich MP (Lab), said: “I’m delighted to be opening Europac’s new offices and to see first-hand their innovative technologies, the diverse applications of 3D printing and scanning and how Europac is creating a centre of excellence for the 3D industry here in Crewe.”

The new 465 square metre air-conditioned offices, located on Crewe Business Park, offer modern and efficient facilities for employees and enough space for the company to hold demonstrations in its showrooms.

John Beckett, Managing Director of Europac 3D, said: “We’re thrilled that Laura has taken the time to open our new offices and to support our business as we grow here in Crewe. These are exciting times for the 3D scanning and printing industry as new products hit the market and demand grows. We’re well placed to capitalise on these opportunities and to continue to support our customers with the latest products and services.”