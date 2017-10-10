European and American trade associations to link up testing protocols

Three major international plastics recycling organizations have announced a partnership designed to coordinate efforts on testing protocols.

Plastics Recyclers Europe has joined The Association of Plastic Recyclers, from the USA, and the European PET Bottle Platform (EPBP) to form the Global Plastics Outreach Alliance to harmonise relative Design Guides and Testing Protocols, and serve as a coordinated industry voice to create a Global Plastics Protocol.

Steve Alexander, President of APR, which is based in Washington, DC, said: “All our organisations over the years have developed testing protocols to determine the recyclability of a package or innovation.”

Ton Emans, President of Plastics Recyclers Europe, said: “There has been a tremendous amount of work done to date that greatly improved the ability of a package or material to be recycled from a design and collection standpoint.”

The Alliance will provide industry updates at the APR meeting on October 17th, in Pittsburgh, USA; the PRE meeting on November 23rd in Budapest, Hungary, and at the Plastics Recycling Conference February 19-22nd in Nashville, Tennesee USA.