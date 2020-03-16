European Bioplastics asks for no circular economy without bioeconomy

European Bioplastics has responded to the release of the new Circular Economy Action Plan, which was published by the European Commission on the 11th March.

The plan aims to accelerate the transformational change required by the European Green Deal.

François de Bie, Chairman of European Bioplastics, said: “EUBP welcomes the new Circular Economy Action Plan. It’s an ambitious step forward to transform Europe into a circular economy.”

“As EUBP, we especially endorse the European Commission’s commitment to support the sustainable and circular bio-based sector through the implementation of the Bioeconomy Action Plan.”

“We have long been criticising the rather artificial separation of the circular economy and the bio-based economy. These two, however, are very much interlinked, and we are happy to see that this seems to have been finally understood.”

“While we would certainly support measures to reduce overpackaging and packaging waste as well as the drive to design packaging for re-use and recyclability, a mere focus on mechanical recycling and on introducing quotas for the use of recyclates is jumping too short, and this is particularly the case when it comes to food contact materials.”