European Bioplastics elects new board

European Bioplastics (EUBP), the association representing the interests of the bioplastics industry, has elected a new Board.

The new Chairman, François de Bie (Total Corbion PLA), together with EUBP’s new Vice Chairpersons, Mariagiovanna Vetere (NatureWorks) and Lars Börger (Neste), will lead the association’s continuous support towards achieving a circular economy.

Michael von Ketteler (BASF SE), Patrick Zimmermann (FKuR), Paolo La Scola (Novamont), Jean-Marc Nony (Spère) and Erwin Lepoudre (Kaneka) will also form part of the new Board.

“It is a pivotal time for our industry as the European Union is serious in developing from a linear to a circular economy. This provides us with a unique opportunity," said François de Bie.

“I would like to express my gratitude to all members of the previous board for their considerable contributions to our association over the past two years."

de Bie adds: “We already have been very successful in raising awareness for bioplastics and the many intelligent solutions they provide. Our aim for the next years is to take EUBP’s efforts to a new level and further strengthen our role in the important processes that lie ahead.”