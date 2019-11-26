European industries unite in call for an ambitious EU industrial strategy

× Expand Industry4Europe

A coalition of 149 sector Associations representing the diversity of the EU’s industrial base has published a new Joint Paper that puts forward proposals for the future EU industrial strategy.

Industry4Europe says through cross-sectoral recommendations it has presented industrial policy proposals in its paper, ‘A long-term strategy for Europe’s industrial future: from words to action,’ in seven priority fields.

The seven fields include business-friendly policy environment; sustainability at business core; upgraded skills and training; enhanced research and innovation; investment and improved access to finance; reinforcement of the European Single Market; and strengthened trade and international market access.

The coalition, which includes several polymer and closely-related sector Associations, says it ‘stands united’ in its repeated calls for an ambitious and long-term EU industrial strategy that “must help Europe remain a hub for a leading, smart, innovative and sustainable industry, that provides quality jobs and benefits all Europeans and future generations.”

Commenting, Philippe Citroën, Coordinator of the Industry4Europe Coalition, said: “With its skilled workforce and its global reputation for quality and sustainability, our industry is vital for Europe and its prosperity.

“The European Union needs an ambitious industrial strategy now to compete with other global regions that have already put industry at the very top of their political agenda. It is essential for a horizonal, coherent and focused industrial policy to support the backbone of the European economy and which protects citizens and the global environment”.

The Industry4Europe coalition says it is looking forward to working with all policymakers to discuss and implement such an ambitious and much-needed EU industrial strategy.