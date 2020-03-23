EUROPEN calls on EU and national governments to recognise packaging as an essential part of the continued flow of goods during coronavirus outbreak

Members of EUROPEN, the European Organisation for Packaging and the Environment, has appealed to the European Commission to recognise packaging and its raw materials as essential and to open to designated priority lanes for intra-EU transport.

EUROPEN has asked the EU to ensure that production facilities essential to packaging supply chains can continue operating as needed, while making sure that the necessary health, safety, and security measures to protect the workforce against coronavirus are in place.

It said in a statement: “Packaging is an essential component of the product groups which have been identified from the Commission as critical, such as ‘health-related and perishable goods, notably foodstuffs’.”

“To support the self-isolation measures encouraged by national governments and the Commission, a well-functioning packaging supply chain is particularly critical to ensure uninterrupted delivery of pre-packed goods safely from factories, through retail and e-commerce, to consumers.”

“EUROPEN and its members are committed to, and engaged in, providing the continuous supply needed to deliver these essential goods without interruption. This is only possible if goods can circulate freely.”

“We welcome the recent Commission guidance on border management to establish a coordinated EU response and urge Member States to observe it.”

“However, delays and disruption a country borders have been observed for the delivery of packaged products and packaging materials.”

“As a matter of priority, we call on the Commission to lead on securing the enabling conditions necessary for continuity of essential product and service supply chains by creating ‘green lanes’ for free-movement of essential goods, vehicles, and their drivers, as well as essential engineers.”

“EUROPEN and its members are fully engaged to help in these difficult times and remain at the disposal of the European Commission and EU governments to support their efforts in every way we can.”