evian introduces new label free bottle

evian has revealed a new bottle with an engraved logo, as the brand looks at innovative ways to reduce its use of virgin plastic.

Almost two years in the making, the bottle is a first of its kind for the brand; created from 100 per cent recycled plastic, excluding the cap, without the need for any label.

The new design will be available as a 400ml bottle and features an ‘evian pink’ bottle cap; both firsts within the evian product range.

It will be distributed across select hotels, restaurants and hospitality in France from early July, and in additional countries from September 2020. The new bottle is a key milestone in evian’s journey to becoming a ‘fully circular’ brand by 2025.

evian believes the new bottle could provide a solution globally for a sustainable future, especially for e-commerce where there is no need for barcode labelling.

The news follows on from the announcement earlier in the year that evian has received global certification for becoming carbon neutral. Shweta Harit, evian global brand VP, said: “Today’s announcement positions evian as a pioneer in sustainable design solutions, with the bottle made from 100% recycled materials and label-free, acting as tangible proof of our commitment to becoming a fully circular brand by 2025. It’s now more important than ever for us to bring consumers our natural mineral water in the more sustainable way as we owe everything to nature.”