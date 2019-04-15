evian launches evian (re)new in-home natural mineral water appliance featuring sustainable design

evian has launched evian (re)new, and in-home water appliance which provides consumers with the purity of evian water at source with a significant reduction in plastic packaging.

The collapsible five litre ‘bubble’ surrounding the water incorporates the new generation design thinking leveraging the physics of materials, as the ‘bubble’ is 100 per cent recyclable and made from a 100 per cent rPET skin that contracts when the water is consumed, taking on a new shape after each use.

The appliance use 66 per cent less plastic than a 1.5 litre evian bottle.

The introduction of the water appliance is the latest move from evian in its journey to become a circular brand by 2025, and will build on the brand’s ambition to be carbon neutral by 2020.

Patricia Oliva, evian Global Brand Vice President, said: “At evian we owe everything to nature and are committed to a healthy planet. This will only be achieved by new ways of thinking and of doing business.”

“This is why we’re challenging ourselves to reinvent new ways to provide evian water to customers. This unique bubble design represents a breakthrough in design thinking which brings evian water from the source to the home in a more circular way.”