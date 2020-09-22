Evian rolls out new 100 percent rPET bottle range in UK

× Expand evian Evian

evian water has introduced a new range of recycled bottles in its portfolio, made from 100 per cent recycled plastic.

The new bottles will be widely available in the UK to coincide with the start of WRAP’s annual Recycle Week on 21 September.

Commenting, Shweta Harit, VP of Marketing at evian, said: “This is an important milestone on our sustainability journey. Despite the ongoing challenges presented by Covid-19, we are determined to become part of a solution to tackle environmental issues on a global scale.”

Gemma Morgan, UK Marketing Manager at evian, added: “Following on from the successful introduction of our recycled bottles at The Championships, Wimbledon 2019, we’re really excited to be bringing our ‘Bottles made from bottles’ to market.”

Helen Bird, Strategic Engagement Manager at WRAP UK, said: “We are pleased to see evian reducing their use of virgin plastic. Using recycled content in the manufacture of new products and packaging is the whole point of recycling.

“Announcements like this help give confidence to the recycling industry, and to consumers who are looking for brands which are committed to a sustainable approach to plastics.”