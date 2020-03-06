Evian to introduce 100 per cent rPET bottles in the UK

Danone has announced it will introduce 100 per cent rPET bottles for its Evian range in the UK and Ireland, alongside a pledge to also become carbon neutral across its Evian and Volvic brands in these territories.

The move will be introduced April 2020 and will bring the use of recycled plastic content to 70 per cent across its Evian range in the UK.

The company has also committed to using no virgin plastic across its Evian UK and Volvic UK bottles by 2025.

In addition, Danone Waters UKI reports that it is actively supporting the implementation of a Deposit Return Scheme to increase the UK recycling rate to a minimum of 90 per cent.

The company is also collaborating with expert partners such as Loop Industries, Hubbub, The Ocean Cleanup and Plastic Patrol, in the hopes of helping to create a circular economy.

These announcements have been made in light of the start of Danone’s €2 billion (approximately 1.7 billion) investment acceleration plan, a project taking place between 2020-2022 that seeks to further transform the company’s agriculture, energy and operations, packaging and digital capabilities.

James Pearson, Managing Director for Danone Waters UKI, said: “Reducing our impact on the planet has always been at the heart of what we do at Danone, through our dual project for social and environmental progress as part of building a sustainable business. The challenges of plastic pollution and climate change that we face are more pressing than ever, therefore we need to accelerate the actions to reduce our footprint."

Hugh Jones, Managing Director, Advisory, the Carbon Trust, added: “The need for ambitious corporate climate action has never been more urgent. By working to become certified carbon neutral and build a better recycling system, Danone Waters is demonstrating real commitment to achieving significant carbon reductions.”