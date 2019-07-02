evian to pilot a circular model at the Championships, Wimbledon 2019

evian is piloting a circular model at the Championships, Wimbledon 2019, through the introduction of evian bottles made from 100 per cent recycled plastic (rPET) in conjunction with a spotlight on recycling infrastructure and behaviour.

Evian says while sustainable packaging is a critical part of a circular model, so too is recycling infrastructure and behaviour and recycling on-the-go remains a significant challenge in the United Kingdom.

evian and the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) will look to address this at The Championships through concrete actions.

They will be implementing a range of initiatives to help tennis fans recycle all types of waste at this event, including a greater number of recycling bins, as well as eco champions who will help visitors to recycle effectively.

RECOUP, The UK environmental charity, will independently oversee this process.

evian will also make a direct appeal to event-goers to recycle their bottles by replacing the brand logo with “I recycle” on all players’ bottles on site.

Through this pilot initiative, evian and the All England Lawn Tennis Club hope to be able to demonstrate that a circular model can provide a solution to packaging waste at large- scale events.

Today, all evian bottles are 100 per cent recyclable and 75cl,1L and 1.5L bottles in the United Kingdom are made from 50 per cent recycled plastic (rPET).

James Pearson, Managing Director, Danone Waters UK & Ireland said: “We are excited to be partnering with Wimbledon to put circularity centre stage at such a global event. We are fully dedicated to achieving our ambitious 2025 evian® circularity commitment. We hope to be able to show how working in partnership we can take a circular approach so that packaging can be kept within the economy where it belongs, rather than become waste.”