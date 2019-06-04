Evolving consumer preferences and proliferation of novel devices to define global plastics and polymers in consumer electronics sector

Frost & Sullivan has released its recent analysis, Plastics and Polymers in the Global Consumer Electronics Market, Forecast to 2025, which presents growth trends, drivers, market dynamics, and regulatory aspects across applications.

In the global plastics and polymers in consumer electronics applications market, the collaborative development of application-specific grades, novel offerings, and easier access to low-cost internet connectivity are key factors poised to ignite fresh growth opportunities and transform the industries.

Furthermore, a growing emphasis on the incorporation of post-consumer recyclates will advance the adoption of eco-design principles and impact the consumption and inter-material dynamics across a range of consumer electronic devices.

Also, the increasing proliferation of novel wearables and smart home devices is set to create avenues for growth in an otherwise mature market dominated by conventional electronic devices.

Gautam Rashingkar, Research Analyst, Chemicals and Materials in Infrastructure and Mobility, said: “Global consumer electronics manufacturers are increasingly partnering with material suppliers to develop greener, more sustainable materials and bio-based alternatives.”

“There is also a renewed focus on the life cycle of materials in order to minimise the carbon footprint and better manage end-of-life concerns associated with the end product.”