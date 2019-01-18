Evonik acquires US-based start-up Structured Polymers

Evonik has acquired Structured Polymers, a Texas-based technology start-up for 3D printing materials.

An agreement and plan of merger has been executed, and the acquisition will provide Evonik access to a new patented technology that will allow the company to expand its portfolio of speciality polymer powders in the additive manufacturing market.

Structured Polymers will be entirely integrated into Evonik’s North American organisation, while its company headquarters will remain in Austin, Texas.

Dr Ralph Marquardt, Head of the Strategy and Growth Business for Evonik, said: “The acquisition of Structured Polymers’ technology excellently complements our existing activities with high-performance polymers for additive manufacturing. Thanks to our decades of expertise is polymer chemistry, this means that we will expand our portfolio of customised, ready-to-use polymer materials for the highly attractive, rapidly growing 3D printing market, thus giving us a key role in shaping development of the market.”

Vikram Devarajan, CEO of Structured Polymers, said: “We are very pleased to harness the power of Evonik to expand our innovative technology platform even further. In the near future, this will allow us to diversify the 3D printing materials market to a significant degree and to work with our customers on developing new business opportunities.”