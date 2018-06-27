Evonik among top automotive supplier for 2018

Evonik has been nominated for the AutomotiveINNOVATION Award from the Centre of Automotive Management (CAM) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

The specialty chemicals company was the only material manufacturer to finish third behind Continental and Toyoda Gosei, as the most innovative supplier in the fields of chassis, body and exterior.

Stephan Bratzel, Director of the CAM Institute, with the development of PulPress, assessed the innovative strength of Evonik and its process for the cost-effective production of continuous fibre-reinforced profiles.

By using ROHACELL as the structural foam, the geometry of the profiles verified in thickness and global or local radii in applications such as bumpers, crash bars and chassis components.

Oliver Eyrisch, Head of the Evonik Automotive Team, said: “We are extremely pleased with this nomination. For us as mostly tier 3, it’s the very first time we are in the company of such well-respected automotive suppliers in a challenge like this. We are optimistic we’ll be here again and with new developments soon.”