Evonik and LIKAT achieve breakthrough in carbonylation chemistry

A research team involved Evonik has made a major breakthrough in the field of carbonylation chemistry, with the first successful direct carbonylation of 1,3-butadiene.

Carbonylation is one of the most important types of reaction in the chemical industry, and it involves the catalysed introduction of a CO group into organic compounds, and science and industry have been looking for a way to implement the now successful reaction step for more than 60 years.

The team of scientists have succeeded in double carbonylating the starting material 1,3-butadiene directly to produce adipates.

Adipates can currently only be produced by a complex multi-stage, cost and energy-intensive synthesis.

This involves not only the use of many chemicals, but also releases climate-relevant nitrogen oxides, which are among the main greenhouse gases.

With the new process, the team is laying the foundation for a more environmentally friendly and cost-effective large-scale method of synthesis.