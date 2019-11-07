Evonik collaborates with Voxeljet to help development of scalable binder-jetting method for 3D printing

Creavis, the strategic innovation unit of Evonik, and Voxeljet, have entered into a collaboration to develop material systems for the next generation of the binder-jetting method in 3D printing.

Binder-jetting involves a powder being applied in layers and being bonded with a binding agent that is being printed on precisely by an inkjet print head in accordance with the particular part.

Thanks to the use of large-scale and rapid inkjet technology and printing at room temperature, this method is currently the most productive and most scalable method for 3D printing.

The method has been used with success for several years in mould-making, but the previously available material systems for producing industrial final parts are mostly not suitable in terms of their mechanical properties.

Stefan Buchholz, Executive Director at Evonik Creavis, said: “Voxeljet is one of the leading manufacturers of large-scale high-speed printers for mould-making. We have made it our goal to work with Voxeljet to develop new powder-binder systems that will for the first time enable this method to be used to manufacture polymer parts for industrial use.”

Ingo Ederer, CEO of Voxeljet, said: “In Evonik we have found an outstanding collaboration partner that will provide us with tailored material systems for our efficient printing technology.”

“With the research collaboration, we aim to fulfil our aspirations of entering into the safe and robust additive manufacturing of stable polymer final parts in series production.”