Evonik develops novel new ROMEO reactor

As part of the EU’s Horizon 2020 research programme, Evonik and nine project partners have succeeded in developing a novel new reactor for catalysing OXO reactions, which is 70 per cent more energy efficient.

The ROMEO (Reactor Optimisation by Membrane Enhanced Operation) project was launched in 2015 with the aim of developing a completely new type of reactor.

This is used in homogeneous catalysis, in which olefins are converted into aldehdyes with synthesis gas in a hydroformylation reaction.

The newly developed membrane reactor is able to carry out the classic two-step process in just one step.

The reduction of the process to one step means the pilot reactor is 70 per cent more energy efficient, while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 45 per cent.

Dr Robert Franke, Project Director of ROMEO and Head of Hydroformylation Research at Evonik, said: “We’re now focusing on further developing the technology. Our goal is the regular use of this new technology in our production.”