Evonik expands production of transparent polyamides

Evonik is expanding its production of transparent polyamides of the TROGAMID CX brand at the Marl Chemical Park (Germany).

With production expansion scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2020, the project will double the specialty chemicals company’s capacity for its transparent, high-performance materials.

The company will be expanding its TROGAMID CX production in part through targeted debottlenecking efforts, in part through comprehensive optimisation initiatives undertaken by production management.

As a lens material for sports and ski goggles, the high performance polymer offers clear visibility, high UV protection and excellent mechanical strength along with resistance to chemical substances such as those contained in skin creams or hair spray.

In the automotive area, TROGAMID CX is known as a decorative material for interior applications that stands out for its high transparency and scratch-resistance.

Evonik has recently developed a new polyamide moulding compound for optical applications. TROGAMID myCX high flow offers crystal-clear transparency, excellent wear comfort and high durability along with improved processing capabilities.

This unique property profile makes the high-performance polymer a preferred material for high-end lenses and visors, e.g. in sun visors or ski goggles.

Dr. Ralf Düssel, Head of the High Performance Polymers Business Line at Evonik, said: “Expanding our capacities for transparent polyamides in Marl is a further step along our long-term growth track for high-performance polymers. This will not only strengthen our market position as a reliable partner and solutions provider for specialty applications, but at the same time we will also be creating an important latitude for developing new products."