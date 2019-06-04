Evonik releases new antiblocking agents for high clarity polymer films

Evonik has released its new SPHERILEX grades of precipated silica for use as antiblocking agents.

SPHERILEX 60 AB was developed for blown and cast film produced from polyolefins and polyesters, and SPHERILEX 30 AB is specially designed for very thin films such as biaxially oriented film applications.

Antiblocking agents are essential additives in the production of plastic films, as they help facilitate film winding operations and improve the handling properties of films during subsequent processing.

Both SPHERILEX grades are produced using a new and patented manufacturing process that simultaneously allows spherical particle shape, controlled particle size, and narrow particle size distribution to be achieved.

The combination of product properties from the grades enables the application as a highly efficient antiblocking agent in blown and cast films including PE, PP, PET, and PA.