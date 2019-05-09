Evonik reorganises its polyamide business

Evonik is reorganising its business for high-performance polymers within the polyamide group, beginning construction of a new polyamide 12 facility complex and is expanding its production of transparent polyamides at the Marl Chemical Park.

In doing so, Evonik is concentrating its activities on high-performance materials for attractive growth markets such as the automotive, oil and gas, 3D printing, and optics industries.

As part of the reorganisation process, Evonik will withdraw entirely from the PPA business at the Witten site.

Dr Ralf Düssel, Head of the High-Performance Polymers Business Line at Evonik, said: “Reorganising our polyamide business will concentrate our production and innovative strengths on speciality materials for promising applications in attractive markets such as lightweight construction, additive manufacturing, and composites.”

“This, in turn, will give us a solid foundation for continuous growth. For our customers, the move will mean a more intense focus on developing sophisticated specialty solutions.”

Evonik’s investment in Germany, which is approximately €400 million, will increase the company’s overall capacity for PA 12 by over 50 per cent.

The project will complement existing PA 12 production at the Marl Chemical Park, with additional plants for the polymer and its precursors.

The facility complex is scheduled to go on stream in the first half of 2021.