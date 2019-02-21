Evonik to expand production capacities for tire silica

Evonik Industries says it is on track to expand its production capacities for tire silica.

The company is responding to the tire industry’s growing demand for silica used in the production of low rolling resistance tires.

Commissioned in July 2016, the new plant in Americana, Brazil, has already reached full capacity due to high regional demand and commercial production is also underway in the plant in Charleston, USA, which was opened in October 2018.

Launched this year, Evonik produces silica ULTRASIL 7800 GR for energy-saving SUV tires at its two new sites in Americana, Brazil and Charleston, USA as well as in Chester, USA site.

× Expand Evonik Charleston, USA, new production site

The expansion of the production plant in Adapazari, Turkey will primarily serve customers in southeastern Europe and the Middle East and is designed to increase capacity by 40,000 tons.

“Our strategic capacity expansion came in response to regional customer requirements, and it improves the supply security and local availability of tire silica and specialty products,” says Andreas Fischer, the head of the Silica Business Line at Evonik. Hark-Oluf Asbahr, Head of Marketing at Tire and Rubber Materials, confirms this for the current demand for specialty silicas such as ULTRASIL 9100 GR and ULTRASIL 5000 GR.

“We are adapting our product range on site to shorten transport routes and to increase availability and supply security for the benefit of our customers.”