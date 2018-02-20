Evonik windows shelter German athletes in midst of Winter Olympic success

Evonik has provided 400 m² of Plexiglas for the entrance area of the German athletes’ house during the Winter Olympics.

Germany are enjoying a stellar medal run at the Winter Olympics, second only to Norway for total medals and returning some new sporting personalities to the world of winter sport, including Laura Dahlmeier, 24-year-old double-gold biathlete ( pictured) . The national team was provided its house through German Sports Marketing and architects AS+P, which chose Evonik's brand acrylic glass in its entrance.

Translucent multi-skin sheets made of Plexiglas Heatstop and illuminated from the inside create a wintry atmosphere, while offering protection against rain, wind, and snow.

Bernd Petri, responsible for the roofing market at Evonik’s acrylics unit, said: “We are very excited that our product will help make athletes and visitors in the German House feel comfortable and enjoy their time here.”

The brand acrylic glass has combined design and functionality in architectural applications for over 80 years. For example, it set new standards in the tented roof design of the Olympic Stadium in Munich in the early 1970s.