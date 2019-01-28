ExCeL London launches ‘No Plastic’ campaign

ExCeL London is taking positive steps to reduce waste and is launching a ‘No Plastic’ campaign to outline the venue’s commitment to this global issue.

With a remit to cater for over four million visitors every year, ExCeL has initially focused on the role of the 27 retailers along the venue’s central boulevard.

All plastic straws have been removed from point of sale and suppliers have committed to offering discounts to customers who have a reusable coffee cup.

Permanent water fountains have been installed to provide free chilled water to visitors, exhibitors and organisers who bring a reusable container, to reduce the disposal of hundreds of thousands of plastic bottles.

As contaminated waste can often end up in landfill, a new bin infrastructure with clearer waste streams is being installed, enabling visitors to sort their waste more easily which will reduce environmental impact, whilst allowing guests to make more sustainable choices.

“Plastic is part of everyday life, so removing it completely is complicated and will take time. However, we must start somewhere. ExCeL is absolutely committed to taking steps to reduce the amount of plastic in our venue and working with our customers to deliver more sustainable events,” said “Jeremy Rees, CEO of ExCeL London.

“We hope that this campaign encourages everyone to think about the difference we can all make to help tackle this global issue.”