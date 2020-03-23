Exiba joins Styrenics Circular Solutions

The European Polystyrene Insulation Board Association, the organisation of producers of extruded polystyrene foam, has joined Styrenics Circular Solutions.

Jens Kathmann, Secretary General of SCS, said: “All of the SCS team extends and very warm welcome to Exiba. Their own membership represents the majority of the production capacity of XPS foams within Europe and is an important player in the European building and construction sector.”

“This means that with Exiba as SCS members, we have another very important part of the value chain working with us to exploit the unique capacity that styrenics have for circularity.”

Andriy Kotsyumbas, Vice-Chairman of Exiba, said: “Our whole organisation is committed to our membership of SCS and to the crucial role that styrenics will play in contributing to the circular economy and the European Commission’s ‘renovation wave’.”

“There is enormous potential for styrenics to play a significant part to help meet Europe’s 2025 recycling targets.”