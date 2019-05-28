Expansion and relocation for Birmingham rubber and plastics manufacturer

Following a management buyout in 2017, CB Frost & Co have announced plans to expand the business, which will include relocating from their existing premises in Digbeth and investing in new machinery.

Work is currently underway on CB Frost’s new premises, with all aspects of the business due to be transferred to their new home in the coming months.

Investments have been made in plant and machinery, to increase efficiency and expand the company into new sectors.

This includes the introduction of a new high-speed cutting and kiss-cutting machine, which will assist in producing a wide range of components for use in many industries.

The Birmingham based business was formed in 1921 and specialises in the conversion of rubber, sponge and plastic materials for industries including rail, military, lighting, heating and HVAC, energy, construction, electrical and medical.

Mark Jones, Sales Director, said “After our management buyout, CB Frost & Co has been going from strength to strength. Off the back of this success, we are expanding our business and moving to exciting new premises.”

“The development of the city, particularly HS2 and Curzon Street station, will certainly be a catalyst for economic growth. With our knowledge and expertise, particularly within the Rail Industry, we feel very excited about what the future holds, not only for CB Frost, but for Birmingham as a whole.”

Paul Kennedy, CB Frost’s Technical Director, added: “Our new high-speed cutting machine will allow us to increase our speed of production, improve our depth of precision and allow us to increase our manufacturing capacity in our new premises, as well as helping us to reduce scrap material.”

“With work on our new headquarters in process, we will be keeping our loyal customers abreast of any developments and very much look forward to inviting them to the grand opening day when all is complete.”