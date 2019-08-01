Exporta collaborates with Recycling Specialist to offer a free plastic recycling scheme

Exporta have teamed up with Recycling Company, ‘Plastic Expert’, to offer free Recycling to their customers of all plastic items such as plastic pallets, plastic containers, boxes and crates.

In addition, all its plastic products are 100 per cent recyclable and now due to the collaboration the company offers a free collection and recycling scheme for end of life plastic products to all customers.

The company believes all its current and potential customers can benefit from this scheme.

Plastic Expert, like Exporta, is a privately-owned business which diverts plastic scrap from landfill.

If a company is looking to replace old plastic pallets, boxes or crates for new ones, Exporta are happy to recycle the old ones. All plastic products sold by the company can be recycled when they come to the end of their useable life.

The company believes this scheme is unique as although there are numerous companies that offer to collect wooden pallets, there are few, that will collect and recycle plastic pallets and other plastic containers.

Dale Paterson the MD of Exporta, said: “This is a great initiative that not only helps our customers in a great way but also contributes to reducing plastic waste. A recent survey of our Customers showed a 92 per cent Satisfaction Score which we aim to improve further by introducing great services like this one”

Ryan Knight, Plastic Expert Sales Director, added: “We are really pleased to be able to support Exporta and their customers with this plastic recycling scheme and look forward to helping them make a difference for many years to come.”