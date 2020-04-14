Exporta launches new sustainable plastic pallet focussed website

Aimed at supporting the key industries supplying essential goods in the UK, Exporta have created and launched a new website and brand called Plastic Pallet Experts at www.plasticpalletexperts.com.

The website is aimed at showcasing the 150 years of expertise that the team has in Sustainable Plastic Pallets, Pallet Boxes, Pallet Crates plus their range of smaller Plastic Storage Boxes and Crates.

The company has over 43,000 of these items in stock and a robust and quick supply chain in place for larger bulk orders.

The company says plastic products have a bad name in some circles but, plastic products such as these are a real sustainable option when pitched against the likes of wood or cardboard alternatives. Its plastic products are 100% recyclable and 98% of the pallets sold in 2018/2019 were made from recycled plastic.

Don Marshall, Head of eCommerce & Marketing, said: “Our aim is to help make businesses and supply chains more efficient and competitive in what is currently very tough trading conditions for all businesses and industries. We have been working on this project since late 2019 and did consider delaying the launch due to the Coronavirus outbreak and restrictions. However, because this website is designed to supply vital businesses such as logistics, retail, pharmaceutical, medical and food industries we decided it was important to launch this website without delay and keep supporting the businesses that need us right now.”