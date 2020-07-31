Extrudaseal creates premium product range following customer troubleshooting

× Expand Extrudaseal

Specialist manufacturer of seals and gaskets for windows, doors and industrial applications, Extrudaseal Limited, has designed a new premium product range after helping a customer overcome a recurring problem.

The Birmingham-based company produced a new series of gaskets with integrated fibre technology for anti-stretch performance after a customer in the fabrication industry was struggling with stretching and shrinking issues on bubble gasket.

“Fabricators often ask us to help with specialist products and we create bespoke extrusions for them,” explained Chris Byers, Managing Director at Extrudaseal.

“The issues the fabricator was having were on bubble gaskets fitted on bifold doors on the factory floor. He told us there were issues with shrinkage and stretching with the gasket they were using, so we went back to the drawing board to create a product that stays in place.”

The new Premium product is designed with integrated fibre technology for anti-stretch performance. Byers explained it is the stable properties of the fibre inside that keeps the gasket from moving, while still maintaining its flexibility to do its primary function as a seal.

He continued: “We wanted to make sure it was spot on, so during the development stage we took samples to the fabricator for him to test on the factory floor. It’s really easy because we manufacture everything at our West Midlands production facility.

“The fabricator is really pleased. He told us it is more stable and the issues they were getting with shrinkage and stretching have gone.

“It’s great for us to work closely with our customers during the product development stages, because when we bring out a new product, it means its already tried and tested in the field.

The new Premium Range includes a series of gaskets that are prone to stretching, and Extrudaseal is now rolling them out to all customers.