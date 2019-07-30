ExxonMobil begins production on Beaumont high-performance polyethylene line

ExxonMobil has started production on a new high-performance polyethylene line in Beaumont, Texas.

The expansion increases plant production capacity by 65 per cent or 650,000 tonnes per year, bringing site capacity to nearly 1.7 million tonnes per year.

This expansion builds upon supply advantages created by ExxonMobil’s two new performance polyethylene line which began production in 2017 at the company’s manufacturing site in Mont Belvieu, Texas.

Together, these multi-billion dollar investments will help meet strong global demand growth for polyethylene, particularly high-performance products used for liquid and food packaging, constructions liners and agricultural films.

Karen McKee, President of ExxonMobil Chemical Company, said: “The availability of new supplies of domestically produced natural gas liquids provides us with a significant advantage when expanding polyethylene production to meet worldwide demand growth.”

“Our unique polyethylene products offer enhanced performance benefits to our customers, including strength and ease of processing, compared with commodity products.”