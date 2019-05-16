ExxonMobil doubles manufacturing capacity of specialty elastomers at Newport plant

ExxonMobil has announced it has completed an expansion of its specialty elastomers manufacturing plant in Wales, which doubles the plant’s manufacturing capacity and increases global manufacturing capacity of Santoprene thermoplastic elastomers by 25 per cent.

The project has created approximately 35 full-time production jobs and supported 130 jobs during construction.

Karen McKee, President of ExxonMoil Chemical Company, said: “ExxonMobil’s high-performance plastics help make automotive and consumer products light, resulting in improved fuel efficiency and higher performance, compared with products made with traditional materials.”

“This Newport investment doubles the site’s manufacturing capacity of higher-value products.”

This announcement follows ExxonMobil’s recently announced plans to expand its Fawley refinery in the United Kingdom to increase production of ultra-low sulphur diesel by almost 45 per cent, equivalent to 38,000 barrels per day.